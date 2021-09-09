Edited by Palestinian British writer Selma Dabbagh, this groundbreaking compilation brings together 101 works — including poems, short stories and excerpts of novels — from more than 70 female writers of Arab heritage, slightly more than half of them living. The contemporary contributors range from an established older generation, including Hanan al-Shaykh and Ahdaf Soueif, to talented younger names, such as Leïla Slimani and Isabella Hammad, to those more up-and-coming. Many write in English; some are widely read in Arabic but have never previously been published in translation; others have been translated from French. Three living writers contributed under pseudonyms, while two classical writers are anonymous.