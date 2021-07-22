Although Brown and Farrell tell the tale of WeWork with great understatement — they mostly try to stay out of its way — they are merciless in their depiction of Neumann as a figure of endless hubris and cartoonish whims. He hung out with Ashton Kutcher, dabbled in Kabbalah and often traveled in a signature Range Rover with an entourage that included his personal hairdresser and surf coach. As the Neumanns’ personal real estate portfolio grew to include eight homes, they extolled the virtues of living “asset light.” “The couple seemed oblivious to the contradictions inherent to their lifestyle,” the authors write, somewhat politely.