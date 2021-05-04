It was an age of empire builders, whether in government or business, but also one of rebels against society’s constraints and prejudices. The music hall legend Marie Lloyd never sang any overtly dirty lyrics, but knew how to employ winks and gestures to lend innuendo to the words of “She’d Never Had Her Ticket Punched Before.” Convicted of “gross indecency,” Oscar Wilde would suffer two years in prison, emerging as the iconic martyr of gay liberation. When Emmeline Pankhurst inaugurated the campaign to gain “Votes for Women,” she used one of her arrests to accuse the entire male legal profession of moral turpitude, pointing out that a recent case “had to be retried because the judge who originally presided over it had been found dead in a brothel.” The judge in her own trial was outraged at this, “not least because the story was true.”