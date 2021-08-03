The one thing I wanted more of, which is probably a subject for another book, is how it feels to be the mother of a horse girl. Like soccer moms, horse moms faithfully shuttle their children to and from lessons, practices and competitions; beam with pride at their accomplishments; and comfort them on a bad day. On Saturday afternoons, I take a riding lesson with several other moms while our daughters watch us ride (no doubt wincing at our form). Then we moms sit at a picnic table together and watch our daughters ride, relishing in their strength and poise, simultaneously haunted with the fear that the next fall could be fatal. As horse moms, we live an inherent contradiction. On the one hand, our girls ride at a barn where the goals are to have fun, build confidence and foster a sense of community and responsibility. They are surrounded by empathetic, independent, self-confident kids of all races, sizes and genders. All are worthy, all are loved. What better place to raise our children? At the same time, we regularly, willingly place our children in the trust of an animal that, as Machado reminds us, “could crush you if it wanted to, or even if it didn’t.” How do we make peace with that?