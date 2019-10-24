Now Tom Sturges, the youngest of Sturges’s three sons, has collaborated with writer Nick Smedley to answer that question. Despite their great esteem for Tom’s father, the co-authors have not fudged the truth. As recounted in “Preston Sturges: The Last Years of Hollywood’s First Writer-Director,” the filmmaker’s downfall was almost entirely of his own making.

Before getting to that, however, let’s revel in the good times. After a Bohemian childhood that had him spending a lot of time in Europe, getting a spotty education, and being by turns pampered and neglected by his histrionic mother, Preston took over her cosmetics business and invented a kiss-proof lipstick. Then he jumped to playwriting and in 1929 had a Broadway hit with “Strictly Dishonorable.”

The three flops that ensued didn’t stop the charming and confident Sturges from catching on with Paramount Pictures in Hollywood, where he proved that “Strictly Dishonorable” was no fluke. Turning out one scintillating script after another, Sturges lucked out with the directors his films were assigned to, especially Mitchell Leisen for “Easy Living” and “Remember the Night.” And when Sturges talked Paramount into letting him direct his own scripts, the experiment paid off handsomely.

Sturges’s best cinematic years line up almost perfectly with the heyday of the screwball comedy, that sparkling genre in which the battle of the sexes ends in a draw, or even a TKO for the woman in the ring. In private, Sturges abided by a double standard — in a letter to his third wife, Sandy (Tom’s mother), he mansplained that “whereas the number of conquests a man has made in his lifetime is to some extent the gauge of his success as a male . . . the number of conquests a woman has resisted is probably the gauge of her success as a female.”

Yet in Sturges’s screenplays the woman often has the upper hand, as when Jean Arthur’s Mary Smith gets the better of Edward Arnold’s J.B. Ball, the Bull of Broad Street, in “Easy Living,” or when cardsharp Barbara Stanwyck makes an utter fool of ale heir Henry Fonda in “The Lady Eve.” For that matter, Sandy Sturges came up with the perfect riposte to her husband’s reading of those gender-gauges. “If total resistance implies true femininity,” she shot back, “with what, pray tell, have you been consorting all your life?”

In 1944, annoyed with Paramount’s attempts to exert more control over his work and feeling invincible, Sturges left the studio to sail that aforementioned perilous sea. But as Smedley and Tom Sturges note, the filmmaker was ill-equipped to do without the support and discipline provided by a studio. Although two of the three American movies he went on to make as a freelancer, “The Sin of Harold Diddlebock” and “Unfaithfully Yours,” have their moments, they fared poorly at the box office. The third, a vehicle for Betty Grable called “The Beautiful Blonde from Bashful Bend” was a rank disaster.

Always careless with money — “easy living,” indeed — Sturges was obliged to flee his creditors and live in France, much of the time without his family. He got to make one more film, “The French, They Are a Funny Race,” but it, too, was a mess. Drinking heavily, smoking four packs a day, treating potential investors with haughty disdain, Sturges even botched his own autobiography, delivering what Smedley and Tom Sturges call “an interminable volume of schoolboy memories and rambling yarns.” In 1959, at the age of 60, Preston died alone, probably from a heart attack.

Although “Preston Sturges” makes a significant contribution to film scholarship, its downbeat portrait of a self-saboteur can be hard to take. Looking for a mood-elevating dose of the master at his best, I dipped into his maligned autobiography, which, like so much of Sturges’s late work, has occasional flashes of the old brilliance. Here is a passage in which his drama-queen mother notices young Preston entering their Manhattan apartment with an oddly shaped package under his arm.

“That wouldn’t happen to be a banjo by some remote chance, would it?” she inquires.

The boy admits that it is, sending mom into a fit in which she calls banjo-playing “a pollution of the blood, like leprosy,” inherited in this case from Preston’s long-gone father, a habitual strummer. On and on she raves, concluding that “if any more loathsome instrument than the five-string banjo has ever been invented during the entire history of music, I have yet to hear of it. I thought I had suffered from that miserable thing for the last time in my life, but you can’t get away from heredity! So tune up your banjo, then go down to the corner and get me some poison.”

That should give you an idea of how well Preston Sturges could write when — as Mary Astor says of Joel McCrea in “The Palm Beach Story” — he was “cooking with gas.”

Dennis Drabelle, a former contributing editor of Book World, writes frequently on movies.

PRESTON STURGES

The Last Years of Hollywood’s First Writer-Director

By Nick Smedley and Tom Sturges.

Foreword by Peter Bogdanovich

Intellect. 350 pp. Paperback, $29.50

