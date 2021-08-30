That first night in Anatole Broyard’s workshop, the room was crowded with other neophytes, and Anatole called on me to read my story aloud. He asked me to spit out my gum first and come to the front of the room. I felt incredibly embarrassed, and I read the story like a laundry list, hyperventilating as I went along. When I finished reading and crawled back to my seat, Anatole said, “Who would like to comment on this story?” A man raised his hand and said, “That was the most boring thing I’ve ever heard.” I was ready to pack it in and just make Jell-O molds for the rest of my life, but Anatole passed me a note that said the story was fine, and he told that guy, “You may not like her story, but you have an obligation to tell her why, and how she might make it better.” This not only taught me about revision but also about teaching writing, the honesty and charity it required.