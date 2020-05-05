First I dug into a stack of Golden Age detective novels, all from the early to mid-1920s. I began with Freeman Wills Crofts’s early police procedural, “The Cask,” in which a beautiful young woman’s body is discovered inside a barrel used for packing statuary. Crofts’s style is plain and factual, but surprisingly effective, as we see alibis established and then, gradually, inexorably, dismantled. Except for a thrilling chapter toward the end, the novel is restfully cerebral rather than visceral or dramatic. I recommend it.

“The Cask” proved so tonic that I immediately followed it up with Philip MacDonald’s breezy, locked-study whodunit “The Rasp,” A.E.W. Mason’s “The House of the Arrow” (whose Inspector Hanaud may have influenced the creation of Hercule Poirot) and Edgar Wallace’s updated version of a Victorian sensation novel, “The Green Archer.” For further criminous diversion, I spent one evening enjoying the hit film, “Knives Out,” while noting the flaws in its intricate plot.

Edging away from straight mysteries, I next turned to Andrew Lycett’s “Conan Doyle’s Wide World: Sherlock Holmes and Beyond,” a just-published selection from Sir Arthur’s diaries, memoirs and other writings in which he describes his travels and adventures. These range from a youthful stint on an Arctic whaler to doctoring in a field hospital during the Boer War to spiritualist lectures in North America, India and Australia. Any admirer of Conan Doyle will want to add this pleasing book to their library.

During its second week, my staycation switched focus. When the shuttered AFI Silver began streaming films online, I rented “The Booksellers,” an engrossing documentary about New York-area antiquarian book dealers and bookstores. In it, lynx-eyed Washington viewers can even catch a glimpse of D.C.’s most debonair collector, Mark Samuels Lasner, and a quick shot of the young Allan Stypeck, owner of Second Story Books. Stealing the show, however, brassy essayist Fran Lebowitz contributes hilarious memories of Manhattan’s Fourth Avenue “Book Row.”

Besides being one of the stars of “The Booksellers,” Henry Wessells is also the proprietor of the micro-publisher, Temporary Culture. His latest booklet, “She Saved Us From World War Three,” brings together an interview, essay and two letters highlighting the friendship between Gardner Dozois, the longtime editor of Asimov’s Science Fiction Magazine, and Alice Sheldon, the former Washington intelligence agent whose intense, sometimes feminist sci-fi — no one ever forgets “The Women Men Don’t See” — was written using the pseudonym James Tiptree Jr. In one letter Sheldon explains that she has pretty much stopped writing because “the stories were getting to hurt too much.”

Toward the end of the week, I devoured David Pryce-Jones’s “Signatures: Literary Encounters of a Lifetime,” in which the London journalist and historian uses various books inscribed to him to recall his encounters with an alphabet of famous authors. Being the son of a former editor of the Times Literary Supplement and a scion of a well-connected European family, Pryce-Jones has known everyone in the postwar literary firmament, including W.H. Auden and Rebecca West. His portraits of philosopher Isaiah Berlin, literary journalist John Gross and novelist V.S. Naipaul are little masterpieces of anecdote and analysis. The entry on his friend, the poet and scholar Peter Levi — a Jewish convert to Catholicism who became a Jesuit, then left the order to marry critic Cyril Connolly’s widow — is, as they say, alone worth the price of the book.

Finally, to offset an overabundance of Anglophilia, I turned to Michael Vinson’s exactingly researched “Bluffing Texas Style: The Arsons, Forgeries and High-Stakes Poker Capers of Rare Book Dealer Johnny Jenkins.”

Some older Washingtonians may remember the legendary Lowdermilk bookstore — Jenkins first made his name by acquiring its extensive basement stock. He eventually became president of the Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association of America while also being known as “Austin Squatty” when he competed in the World Series of Poker.

As Vinson writes, Jenkins’s wheeler-dealer lifestyle consisted largely of “bluff, bluster and self-deception.” Without qualm, he forged historical documents, stole from archives and passed off facsimiles as originals. Needing money for his gambling, he set fire to his Texas book warehouse and collected the insurance. Finally, facing increased legal scrutiny, Jenkins shot himself and tried to make his suicide look like murder. It’s a helluva story, and Vinson knows just how to tell it.

Michael Dirda reviews books each Thursday in Style.