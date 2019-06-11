A lot of novelists try to capture Washington, D.C. but not many get it right. So what makes a great Washington book? That depends on which D.C. the author is trying to portray: The storied halls of power? The infamous swamp? The unsung neighborhoods? We looked at a slew of recent releases that focus on different aspects of the nation’s capital and rated how well they proved their local credentials on a scale of one to five Washington Monuments (naturally).

POTUS portraits: “Landfall” by Thomas Mallon, vs. “Courting Mr. Lincoln,” by Louis Bayard

It’s hard to compete with “Landfall,” a nearly 500-page comic novel about the Bush family, with a cast of characters that reads like a Debrett’s Peerage of turn-of-the-21st-century America: 41, 43, Condi Rice, Karl Rove, Betty Ford and many, many more. Bayard’s book has the luster of Abraham Lincoln as a protagonist and the fluster of the 16th president’s ambiguous sexuality at its heart. “Courting Mr. Lincoln” considers how Honest Abe might have dealt with the trickery of maintaining propriety in an age when many loves dared not speak their names. A worthwhile read? Yes. But D.C.-centric? Not compared to “Landfall’s” look at the Wild West of politics.

[Best books to read in June]

Media Hype : “Savage News,” by Jessica Yellin,

vs. “The Hellfire Club,” by Jake Tapper

Both of these novels by newshounds (Yellin is a former CNN reporter; Jake Tapper we all know from his calm steerage of the same network through this era’s bumpy waters) are fun and fast-paced. Tapper does all the necessary research to offer up a McCarthy-era historical thriller set in a D.C. where those in power can get away with murder. Yellin’s novel, meanwhile, is a more personal (and authentic) take on how modern broadcast journalism has skewed too far to the glamour shot.

Nitty-Gritty City: “The Man Who Came Uptown,” by George Pelecanos, vs. “Trigger,” by David Swinson

The third Frank Marr novel by D.C. native Swinson has a lot to recommend: Marr, a retired D.C. Metro cop, has a bad cocaine habit that brings him into contact with many sides of the city’s worst. Pelecanos, also a Washingtonian, is as readable as ever with the story of ex-con Michael Hudson, who works as a dishwasher, lives in Anacostia and has choices to make that will define him while taking him to other parts of the city.

Security Measures: “The Kremlin’s Candidate,” by Jason Matthews, vs. “Red, White, Blue,” by Lea Carpenter

Matthews, a career spy, completes his Red Sparrow trilogy — which inspired that saucy Jennifer Lawrence film — with this guide to CIA decorum in Washington and around the world. Carpenter’s stunning literary-fiction thriller takes on the same agency from a different but no less believable perspective: that of a young woman whose father’s machinations during the Cold War threaten her present and future.

Hot Pursuits: “The Good Lie,” by Tom Rosenstiel, vs. “The Cutaway,” by Christina Kovac

At first, Rosenstiel’s internationally driven plot — an explosion in an African country sets off congressional hearings — made “The Good Lie” a clear favorite.

His characters, retired Army Lt. Col. Peter Rena and his business partner, Randi Brooks, have more points of intersection with D.C. insiders than George H.W. Bush has points of light. But Kovac, with a background in D.C. news, threads “The Cutaway” with information about how people who live in D.C. actually navigate, both by GPS and with information.

So which of these is the most D.C. novel of all? That’s up to you, dear D.C. readers, to decide. But whatever you choose of this bunch, you can’t really go wrong.

Bethanne Patrick is the editor, most recently, of “The Books That Changed My Life: Reflections by 100 Authors, Actors, Musicians and Other Remarkable People.”