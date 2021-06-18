I had a hard time finding that Davis book, and though there were things to lament during the search, there were also things to discover: the books I fondly remember, the ones I’m wondering why I’m still hanging on to, the ones I recall having gotten rid of and now wish I had on hand. (Or maybe I still have them around, somewhere . . .). Since May, I’ve been doing writing consultations over Zoom through a public library, which means exposing my unruly shelves to public scrutiny. I know everybody is too polite to say anything about it. But if somebody did, I’ll just tell them what Perec knew all along — a neat library is a dead one, and I’ll accept a little chaos as proof of my living.