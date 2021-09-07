Okay, so “A Retrieved Reformation” is sentimental and improbable, but you’ll never forget it. In multiple ways, O. Henry was phenomenal. Born William Sydney Porter in 1862, he adopted his pen name while in prison for embezzlement. During his three-year incarceration, he published more than a dozen stories. After his release, he went on to produce roughly 275 stories in less than a decade before dying at age 47 in 1910. Besides clever plotting that Agatha Christie would envy, his work can be touching, humorous, tragic, frightening or all of them by turns. For example, “The Man Higher Up” is a comic tour de force about con men being conned, “A Municipal Report” movingly depicts a decayed Southern gentlewoman and her loyal Black retainer, and “The Last of the Troubadours” evokes, like a mournful ballad, the beauty and pathos of life in the Old West.