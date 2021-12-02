Boyle grew up in the neighborhood he always writes about, and he knows so well how small a world it can be. Several of his characters in “Shoot the Moonlight Out” meet in St. Mary’s Church, where recent college graduate and aspiring novelist Lily Murphy runs a writers group. Others are connected one way or another to Max Berry, a neighborhood Ponzi scheme “investment counselor” who is addicted to drinking milk out of half-pint cartons and has a thing for goth Catholic school girls. Charlie French, a sadistic mob wannabe, stashes a bag full of extortion-scheme cash in Max’s safe. The bag is a tried-and-true MacGuffin if there ever was one, and Boyle is just the writer to make the most of it. Who will end up with the cash, how much blood will spill in the meantime, and which basically good people will get hurt or perish?