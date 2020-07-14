This atmospheric scene, like so many of the opening sections in the Sherlock Holmes stories, emphasizes the sitting room’s inviting, fireside coziness, but when I first read it I immediately wondered, “Who is Clark Russell? And what did he write?”

William Clark Russell (1844-1911) was the later Victorian era’s most popular author of nautical adventure novels. Russell and Herman Melville, no less, formed a mutual admiration society and the latter’s “John Marr and Other Sailors” bears the dedication “To W.C.R.” When Joseph Conrad first began to publish in the 1890s, his tales of the sea, such as “Youth” and “Typhoon,” were regularly compared to those of the older writer.

AD

AD

But which of Russell’s “fine sea stories” is Dr. Watson enjoying on that stormy London evening? Given that he is reading in late September 1887, it might well be Russell’s slightly science fictional novel of that year, “The Frozen Pirate,” in which an 18th-century buccaneer is thawed out alive from a block of ice, or possibly a magazine serialization of 1888’s “The Death Ship,” which draws on the legend of the accursed Flying Dutchman. Both are certainly works that would appeal to Watson’s creator, Arthur Conan Doyle, who in 1880 served as ship’s surgeon on a whaler and a few years later published several eerie nautical tales of his own, including that truly haunting classic, “The Captain of the Pole-Star.”

Still, note that Watson likens the fierceness of the storm outside with similar weather in Russell’s narrative. Might this be, as Holmes would say, “suggestive”? Consider the following passage:

“Crack! The lightning whizzed, and turned the deck, spars, and rigging into a net-work of blue fire. The peal that followed was a sudden explosion — a great dead crash, as though some mighty ponderous orb had fallen from the highest heaven upon the flooring of the sky and riven it.

AD

AD

“Then I heard the rain.

“I scarcely know which was the more terrifying to see and hear — the rain, or the thunder and lightning.

“It was a cataract of water falling from a prodigious elevation. It was a dense, impervious, liquid veil, shutting out all sight of sea and sky. It tore the water into foam in striking it.

“Then boom! Down it came upon us.

“I held on by the wheel and the boatswain jammed himself under the grating. It was not rain only — it was hail as big as eggs, and the rain-drops were as big as eggs too.

“There was not a breath of air. This terrific fall came down in perfectly perpendicular lines; and as the lightning rushed through it, it illuminated with its ghastly effulgence a broad sheet of water.”

AD

Given that the storm, with its capsizing swells and canvas-tearing winds, has only just begun, I’m guessing that Watson was reading Russell’s early breakout book, 1877’s “The Wreck of the Grosvenor.” (Despite the title, its plot bears no relation to a notorious 1782 maritime disaster involving a ship of this name.)

AD

The novel opens when Edward Royle finds himself appointed second mate on the Grosvenor, commanded by the heartless and autocratic Captain Coxon, whose orders are enforced by the brutal first-mate Ephraim Duckling (wonderful name). Even before the merchant ship leaves English waters, the crew complains that their rations are rotten, the biscuits crawling with weevils and the meat spoiled. Rather than replace these inedible stores, Coxon instead discharges the complainers and hires new men, then quickly sets out to sea. The second crew again protests about the “wittles” (victuals), but Coxon puts them off with lies and pushes out into the Atlantic, heading for Valparaiso.

To gain extra speed, the Grosvenor — though overburdened with heavy cargo — hoists more sail than is safe. Yet even while the ordinary seamen grow increasingly restive and ravenous for decent food, the ship’s officers dine on tasty, filling meals, topped off each night by tots of grog for the captain and first mate. Royle cannot disguise his disdain for his two superiors. The growing tension eventually leads to a showdown when he spies a derelict vessel from which someone is waving a white distress handkerchief. Coxon orders the Grosvenor to sail on, but Royle insists on lowering a boat and coming to the rescue of what turns out to be a striking trio — a beautiful young woman, her frail and elderly father, and a mad sailor. He brings them all back to the ship and then the novel’s real drama begins.

Key elements of “The Wreck of the Grosvenor” reappear in several later, better-known nautical classics, including Jack London’s “The Sea Wolf,” and Charles Nordhoff and James Norman Hall’s “Mutiny on the Bounty.” Because Russell had been a sailor himself, there’s also plenty of wooden-ship terminology throughout, though fans of Patrick O’Brian’s Aubrey-Maturin novels won’t feel at sea — or rather will feel at sea — with the rich arcana of navigation and rigging. Overall, Russell particularly excels at visual description, as he depicts the ship skimming along in favoring winds or struggling against mountainous waves and awe-inspiring gales.

AD

AD

That Royle falls in love with Mary Robertson, the young woman he rescues, won’t come as a surprise to anyone. But many other developments will. Russell has orchestrated his plot around several unexpected turns to the action, including the sudden deaths of major characters, so that the reader is constantly kept on tenterhooks: Who will survive this voyage of the damned? In short, there’s enough action and suspense to satisfy anyone, even Dr. Watson, who knows a thing or two about adventure.

Michael Dirda reviews books each Thursday in Style.

THE WRECK OF THE GROSVENOR