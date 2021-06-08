Speaking of sharks, the novel’s title stems from an early scene when Samson starts acting up on the way to the therapist’s office. Trying to restrain him, Sammie reaches over and grabs his wrist. He bites her. “Before she realized what she was doing, she leaned down and took a bite of his own arm — sank her teeth into the meaty place directly behind his wrist. She wedged them in, deep, and then they were both looking at each other, engaged in some terrible battle to see who’d be the first to let go.” It’s a shocking moment, comic and grotesque and, yes, wholly understandable — like everything in this novel about the pain of motherhood, the actual scars left on the skin and the soul.