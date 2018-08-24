

The author Francisco Cantú (Beowulf Sheehan)

10-10:50: Monumental Decisions. From 2002 until 2011, Brent D. Glass was the director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, where he oversaw a massive renovation and the restoration of the Star-Spangled Banner. Glass is the author of “50 Great American Places: Essential Historic Sites Across the U.S.” Kristin Ann Hass, an associate professor of American culture at the University of Michigan, has written books about monuments and memorials on the Mall. Her forthcoming book, “Taking the Price of Freedom Seriously,” examines public investment in narratives about U.S. militarism and nationalism. James Reston Jr. is the author of “Warriors of God” and “The Conviction of Richard Nixon,” which inspired the play-turned-film “Frost/Nixon.” His new book is “A Rift in the Earth: Art, Memory, and the Fight for a Vietnam War Memorial.” Kirk Savage, a University of Pittsburgh professor of the history of art and architecture, has written for more than 30 years about public monuments and collective memory. His new book is “The Civil War in Art and Memory.” Signing 11:30-12:30.

11-11:45: Mark Bowden is a national correspondent for the Atlantic and the author of several nonfiction books, including “Black Hawk Down,” a National Book Award finalist that was turned into a movie about the 1993 U.S. raid in Mogadishu, Somalia. His new work is “Hue 1968,” which details the bloodiest battle of the Vietnam War. Signing 12:30-1:30.

12-12:45: “Educated: A Memoir,” by Tara Westover, revisits her childhood off the grid in rural Idaho, where she was home-schooled by Mormon survivalist parents. Despite her lack of formal education, she went on to earn a PhD in history from Cambridge University. Signing 1:30-2:30.

1-1:45: The new book from James Fallows and Deborah Fallows, “Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey Into the Heart of America,” emerged after the married couple took a five-year pilgrimage around the country, meeting people in towns that often go overlooked by national media. James Fallows, who started out as President Jimmy Carter’s speechwriter, is a national correspondent for the Atlantic. He is the author of 11 previous books, including “National Defense,” which won the National Book Award. Deborah Fallows is a linguist and writer with two previous books, including “Dreaming in Chinese: Mandarin Lessons in Life, Love, and Language.” She has written for the Atlantic, National Geographic, Slate and the New York Times. Signing 2:30-3:30.

1:55-2:40: Born at the bottom of India’s rigid caste system, Sujatha Gidla was educated with the help of Canadian missionaries and moved to the United States in 1990. She now works as a conductor on the New York City subway system. Her book “Ants Among Elephants: An Untouchable Family and the Making of Modern India” is a memoir that looks at the lingering discrimination and hierarchical culture in India. Signing 12-1.

2:50-3:40: America’s First Great Struggle for Racial Equality. Brooks D. Simpson is a professor of Civil War studies at Arizona State University and the author of “Ulysses S. Grant: Triumph Over Adversity,” among other historical books. He has recently edited “Reconstruction: Voices from America’s First Great Struggle for Racial Equality,” a compilation of letters, diary entries, interviews and articles by figures including Frederick Douglass, Andrew Johnson, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and dozens of lesser-known men and women. Isabel Wilkerson was the first black woman to win a Pulitzer Prize, which she did for feature reporting while working at the New York Times. Her book “The Warmth of Other Suns” examined various routes that African Americans took in fleeing the South during the Great Migration. Among its awards, the book won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Nonfiction. Signing 4:30-5:30.

3:50-4:40: Sea Creatures. Juli Berwald, who has a PhD in ocean science, is the author of the science-focused memoir “Spineless: The Science of Jellyfish and the Art of Growing a Backbone.” Sy Montgomery has written 21 books for adults and children, including “The Good Pig” and the National Book Award finalist “The Soul of an Octopus.” Her latest book is “Tamed and Untamed: Close Encounters of the Animal Kind.” Signing 5:30-6:30.

4 :50-5:35: Historian Gordon S. Wood won the Pulitzer Prize for history in 1993 for “The Radicalism of the American Revolution.” His other award-winning titles include “The Creation of the American Republic, 1776-1787” and “The Americanization of Benjamin Franklin.” His latest book is the dual biography “Friends Divided: John Adams and Thomas Jefferson.” Signing 6:30-7:30.

5:45-6:35: Border Lives. Francisco Cantú served as an agent for the U.S. Border Patrol from 2008 to 2012. A former Fulbright fellow, he is the recipient of a 2017 Whiting Award and the recent author of the autobiographical “The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border.” Alfredo Corchado is the Mexico border correspondent for the Dallas Morning News and author of “Midnight in Mexico.” He was a Nieman Fellow and the winner of the Elijah Parish Lovejoy award for courage in journalism. His new book is “Homelands: Four Friends, Two Countries, and the Fate of the Great Mexican-American Migration.” Signing 4-5.

6:45-7:30: Edward Tenner is an expert on the intersection of technology and culture, and is a Smithsonian distinguished scholar and the author of “Why Things Bite Back” and “Our Own Devices: How Technology Remakes Humanity.” His latest, “The Efficiency Paradox: What Big Data Can’t Do,” examines the unintended consequences — positive and negative — of technological advancements. Signing 5-6.