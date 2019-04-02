Patricia Marx and Roz Chast want to meet for dinner in Staten Island, despite the fact that there’s interesting food dotting every stretch of their home turfs in uptown Manhattan. Staten is an island, all right. It may as well be across the globe from the NYC where Marx, a humor writer, and Chast, a cartoonist (both for the New Yorker), met 40-odd years ago and sparked a lifelong friendship of quippy storytelling, turquoise ukulele strumming and tandem projects — including their latest, “Why Don’t You Write My Eulogy Now So I Can Correct It?,” illustrated witticisms from Marx’s mom. How charming, right? And yet: Staten Island.

Chast, who was raised in just-over-there Brooklyn, has never been here; Marx just once, to promote a book. But they still request we commune in this frequent punchline of a place, accessed by a time warpy ferry or series of bridges. This blue-collar burgh is famous for a once-massive landfill that pummeled area beaches, in the 1980s, with hypodermic needles. It’s the site, just last month, of a most bizarre mob hit that maybe wasn’t really a mob hit. Adjacent boroughs bustle and gleam, yet here we are — where a surge of traffic accidents was caused not by janky infrastructure but an overpopulation of deer. (The solution? Deer vasectomies.)



But when the choice is up to two 60-somethings who spend their lives hunting the absurd? Well, of course. Staten Island. Marx, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer, could certainly mine these streets for one of her pieces, which turn the simply odd — emotional therapy animals, different shades of white paint — into the riotously wry. Funny, to Marx, appears everywhere, even the manic NYC emporiums — grocery, toy, department stores — she rummages for shopping columns (prices, to the cent, included). One could only hope to enjoy such places at all, let alone through Marx’s farcical lens.

Chast has already spent so much colored ink on her insular childhood in Brooklyn, notably, in her heartrending graphic memoir, “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?” about caring for her painfully particular parents in their final years. Perhaps she, too, could use some fringe territory to explore.

They’ve chosen a popular spot where the menu is prepared not by professional chefs but a rotating stable of international nonnas. Not long after Marx and Chast arrive together, they appear to be collecting material: Marx is instantly skeptical of the whole grandma shtick, noting that the woman in the kitchen “looks about 19.” The restaurant, she later quips, is “probably a front for some illegal chicken tagine smuggling operation.”

Chast begins reading the menu aloud, in short punctuated bursts — much like her cartoon captions. You can practically see the frames come to life, with her signature squiggly underlines and beady-eyed, bewildered faces that grow more frenzied with each exclamation. “Chicken feet! Chicken parts! Veal tails! This is very adventurous!” she squeals. “Oh my God! Lamb testicles!” A beat; “I can’t have that one more night in a row,” Marx says.

I’d arrived early and chatted with the wild-bearded owner, who told me, “I notice when I’m walking through the restaurant, the conversations lend toward mothers and grandmothers. The food evokes a trip down memory lane.” Chast and Marx would have made their way down that lane no matter what they ate. They each claim the sort of formidable mother whose precise proclivities reverberate, for better or worse, throughout a lifetime. In “Eulogy,” Marx deems her 92-year-old mom an “absolutist,” a “wellspring of certainty about what you should do, say, wear, and believe.” (Example: “You don’t need to spend much time in San Francisco. It’s all frosting and no cake.”) In “Pleasant,” Chast wrote that her mom was “a perfectionist who saw things in black and white,” who’d even coined her own term — “a blast from Chast” — for her terrifying outbursts.

“What’s better,” Chast asks over a garden salad, “parents that you never even think about again because they’re so boring? If you’re a writer and never write about your family, I would think that was not out of love but out of a kind of real indifference — like, you guys are so nothing to me. My parents were everything.” (“I wasn’t terribly socialized,” she says later. “My husband thinks I was a feral child. But I learned to speak English. I learned the customs.”)

Marx’s mom, who still lives in the Philly suburb where Marx grew up, once advised her through a bout of writer’s block, “ ‘Why don’t you write about your family? That’s what everyone does.’ I said, ‘Well, I’d have to write about you. It might not come out so great.’ She thought about it: ‘Well, if it makes money. . .’ ” Still, Marx says, the few “below average things in my childhood, I can’t really write about. When everyone dies, I’ll tell you the things that made me interesting.”

Marx owes her mom an extra debt of gratitude for initially pushing her to reach out to Chast, who’d by chance illustrated Marx’s first published article. “It reminded me of, ‘You’re 8 years old, Roz is 8 years old, go play with each other.’ So I called her.”

In the decades since, they’ve collaborated on four children’s books; found that they “agree on everything,” Marx says, “art, books, movies”; chat regularly by phone, despite Marx’s view that “the phone is for people to tell you that somebody died now, right?”; and formed the band Ukulear Meltdown. They indeed have online-acquired ukuleles and a host of rejiggered tunes (“I’ve been working on my memoir / all the livelong day / I’ve been working on my memoir / I just turned three today”). But the band’s vast lore — their famous concert at the Mountainview Ladies Correctional Facility and Spa, the smash album that was “three short of a platinum” — is a little harder to verify.

Question: You say you were big in the ’60s?

Chast: Yes, we were.

Q: But you didn’t meet until the ’70s.

Marx: That’s the odd thing, very few groups can say that. But we’re making a comeback.

Q: Where will your reunion show be?

Marx: Well, as you probably know, we performed at the Bandshell in Central Park.

Q:Was it packed?

Marx: Well, the park was.

Chast: Compared to like, the Sahara, it was packed.

Marx: If you looked historically.

Chast: Or if you looked through a telephoto lens, it would look quite full.

Q: Are you worried you’ll have a spectacular breakup?

Chast: We’re very hot-tempered. We’re constantly, you know: Who’s gonna be the Paul Simon and who’s just gonna be the guy with a weird haircut?

They’re currently filming an (actual, real) Ukulear Meltdown webisode series that requires “a lot of retakes because we’re on the ground laughing so hard,” Marx says. Unless Christopher Guest comes calling, who knows where it will go? But they’ll keep playing, it seems, into perpetuity.

When Chast’s driver pulls up, she says her goodbyes. “I’ll talk to you constantly,” Marx promises. If only I could have stayed, stranded, on their island.

Rachel Rosenblit is a freelance writer and editor in New York.