“It” comes to feel like an obsession of the speaker, some neurosis he badly wants to shake but cannot. Or a remnant of collective guilt or any of a hundred other possibilities. But even as hypotheses are proliferating in the reader’s mind, things take a stunning turn: The “it” drops out — explicitly, at any rate — and the poem gives itself over to the story of an atrocity, committed by the European governor of Cape Coast Castle — a slave castle in Ghana, as it turns out — against a female he enslaved. Komunyakaa — in this poem, and elsewhere — resists both reassurance and resolution. In an era when there is great temptation to offer consoling sentiments, Komunyakaa dares to disturb.