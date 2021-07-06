A: I’m intrigued when a publication makes a list of something. A list of the top 25 bass guitarists in rock history or something. As soon as any publication makes a list, people immediately give that publication power. And people start arguing. Why is number 17 not number eight and why is the number one there, it should be number five and number 10 should be number two? So my joke, which no one ever seems to get, is I say, “So the other day, I’m just sitting around and I grab a scrap piece of paper and I write at the top ‘Brian Regan’s list of the world’s top 10 sandwiches.’ I wrote 1 to 10 and I put a lot of work and thought into it. And I wrote down the sandwiches in the order that I thought they should be in. And then when I was done with my sandwich, I was like, ‘Now what?’ So I just grabbed it, I walked around my neighborhood and I just tacked it to a tree and I went home and I thought that was the end of it. Five minutes later, there’s just furious pounding at my door. I open the door and a guy yells, ‘Ham and cheese is only number six.’ I tried to explain to him that he was free to have his own thoughts, but he would have none of that.