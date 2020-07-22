On Wednesday, Camilla, Prince Charles’ wife, was welcomed as the regiment’s new colonel-in-chief in a separate ceremony.
Philip retired from public duties in 2017. He was pictured at Windsor Castle with the queen to mark his birthday in June, and he attended Princess Beatrice’s private wedding ceremony on Friday.
He was last seen at a big event when he was a guest at Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding in May 2019.
