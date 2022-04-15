Broadway theaters extend mask mandate through May 31

NEW YORK — Broadway theatergoers will have to keep their masks up through at least May 31, the Broadway League said Friday.

The announcement comes as the United States deals with a fresh COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline.

“Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a statement.