In fact, comedy was paramount in Shields’s life long before she married Henchy, who co-created the website Funny or Die and has produced series including “Entourage” and “Eastbound & Down.” While there was “a certain austerity” in how people saw her early on, she was the class clown and idolized Lucille Ball and Irene Dunne, and the stars of “all those movies where the woman was always really strong and really funny, but found herself in a position where she was a fish out of water.” After dozens of appearances on Bob Hope specials in the ’80s, it would take a 1996 guest role on “Friends,” in which she played Joey’s unhinged stalker, for the world to catch up and for NBC to offer her the sitcom “Suddenly Susan.” These days, she regularly uploads goofy TikToks and Instagram Reels.