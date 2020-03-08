Internationally it picked up $28 million. Disney noted that outside of Asia-Pacific regions, coronavirus concerns have not made a material impact.
Universal and Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man” fell to second place in its second weekend with $15.2 million. In third place, Warner Bros.’ “The Way Back” picked up $8.5 million from largely older audiences.
