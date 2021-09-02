“It was just so much repetition, day in and day out, and so, so much emotion had to be vibrating at the surface,” Paulson says. “Beanie would be the first to tell you this is not her genre. This is not what she has spent the launching of her career doing. But for Beanie, it was so important, no matter how tired she was, no matter how emotionally spent she was, to just do another one for Monica.”