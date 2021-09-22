While Jones still plays on the Casio keyboard from his teenage years, he learned to shed those inhibitions. What he sets out to explore these days is less defined. Heartbreak drives some of it, but other parts of life trickle in as well. While shooting “Finch,” he found himself itching to dig further into some aspect of the robot’s childlike state but couldn’t quite put his finger on what. So he picked up a guitar from a nearby pawnshop, plopped in front of an episode of “South Park” and played until he thought, “Oh, that’s good, I should put lyrics to that.” Soon enough, he had “Gadzooks.”