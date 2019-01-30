This image released by Netflix shows Sandra Bullock in a scene from the film, “Bird Box.” Netflix’s post-apocalyptic survival film is drawing criticism for using footage of a real fiery train disaster but the streaming giant has no plans to remove it. The footage concerns a 2013 tragedy in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic when an unattended train carrying crude oil rolled down an incline, came off the tracks and exploded into a massive ball of fire, killing 47 people. (Saeed Adyani/Netflix via AP) (Associated Press)

OTTAWA, Ontario — Canada’s Parliament has passed a motion saying Netflix should compensate the people of Lac-Megantic, Quebec, for using footage of the 2013 rail disaster in the post-apocalyptic survival film “Bird Box.”

The footage involved the disaster created when an unattended train carrying crude oil rolled down an incline, went off the tracks and exploded into a massive ball of fire, killing 47 people in the Quebec town.

The motion passed Wednesday is non-binding but is a stern rebuke for the use of footage from the rail explosion in “Bird Box” and in the series “Travelers.”

Members of Parliament voted to demand that Netflix remove all images of the Lac-Megantic tragedy. Netflix has apologized but has refused to remove the images.

Netflix licensed the footage from the stock image vendor Pond 5.

