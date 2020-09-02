Burnett said in a statement that the move was for the boy’s “health, education and welfare and not intended to deny him nor the parents proper visitation with one another.”
The judge’s ruling says Burnett and Miller may change Dylan’s home and school at least until a hearing in January.
Hamilton, a singer, is the youngest of the TV comedy legend’s three daughter. Burnett has been married to Miller, a musician, since 2001.
An email seeking comment sent to a representative for Erin Hamilton was not immediately returned.
