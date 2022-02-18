The previous Chaplin Award Gala, which honored Spike Lee, was postponed more than a year by the pandemic and was ultimately held last September. The Chaplin Award has been given out since 1972 and previous recipients include Alfred Hitchcock, Billy Wilder, Elizabeth Taylor, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep and Sidney Poitier.
Blanchett, a two-time Academy Award winner for her performances in “Blue Jasmine” and “The Aviator,” recently co-starred in Guillermo del Toro's “Nightmare Alley” and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up.”