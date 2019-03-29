A studio monitor broadcast live Angelina Jolie, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy, as she address a meeting on U.N. peacekeeping at U.N. headquarters, Friday, March 29, 2019. (Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press)

UNITED NATIONS — Actress and activist Angelina Jolie is warning that the world “will remain stuck in a cycle of violence and conflicts” as long as nations put almost every other issue ahead of equality for women.

Jolie is a special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency and told a ministerial meeting on U.N. peacekeeping Friday that there are many examples around the world of successful and inspiring women — “but women and girls are still the majority of the victims of war.”

She said that if those affected by a problem were able to determine a solution, “then the majority of the world’s peace negotiators, foreign ministers and diplomats would be women.”

But Jolie said the reality is that unequal power relations have kept many women in a subordinate position internationally.

___

This story corrects Jolie’s title to special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.