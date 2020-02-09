The two were among the standouts at the Academy Awards, but not the only ones. There was Billy Porter in a gold-feathered top and an orange silk overflowing skirt; Grammy-winner Billie Eilish wearing an oversized, fuzzy Chanel white suit, sporting a hairdo that was bright green on the top and black at the bottom.

AD

Janelle Monae was among the stunners; she glided down the red carpet in a drop-dead stunning Ralph Lauren silver dress with long sleeves and about 170,000 Swarovski crystals, completed with a hood.

But the carpet wasn’t all about the looks; there were plenty of memorable moments, including embraces between the stars, special connections with fans and those perfect red carpet poses.