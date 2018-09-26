NEW YORK — The man promoting a book was Michael Ovitz, the former Hollywood super-agent. The man doing most of the talking was Bill Murray.

Ovitz and Murray appeared together Wednesday night at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan. They have known each other for more than 30 years and their rapport, Ovitz says, was exactly what the hundreds of audience members were witnessing. Murray teased and provoked his onetime representative, who helped him star in such films as “Stripes” and “Ghostbusters.” Ovitz, once among the most feared people in Hollywood, was pleased to go along.

Ovitz has just published his memoir “Who Is Michael Ovitz?” Murray couldn’t stop joking about the title. The two shared memories, often differing ones, about how they met and the films they worked on.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.