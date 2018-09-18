NEW DELHI — Bollywood actress and former porn star Sunny Leone has appeared in New Delhi for the unveiling of her wax likeness at the city’s Madame Tussauds museum.

The statue unveiled Tuesday represents the 37-year-old celebrity’s acceptance by mainstream Indian society even as conservative Indian politicians condemn her porn-star past.

The Canadian-born, Indian-American actress and entrepreneur’s huge following in India symbolizes how cultural mores are changing in a country where arranged marriages are common and celebrity kisses in public constitute front-page news.

Leone said in a news conference Tuesday that the statue stood for “women speaking up and women doing what they’re passionate about.”

Born Karenjit Kaur Vohra to a Sikh Punjabi family, Leone’s Bollywood movies are often commercial hits panned by critics.

For years, Leone has been India’s most Googled entertainer.

