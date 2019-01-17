FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip the husband of Queen Elizabeth II had been in a traffic accident and is not injured. The palace said the accident happened Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 afternoon near the queen’s country residence in Sandringham in eastern England. (Alastair Grant, file/Associated Press)

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says the 97-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, has been in a car accident but wasn’t injured.

The palace said the two-vehicle accident happened Thursday afternoon near Sandringham Estate, the queen’s country retreat in eastern England.

The Norfolk Constabulary says officers responded to a reported collision and two people in one of the vehicles were treated for minor injuries.

The palace said a doctor examined Philip as a precaution and confirmed he wasn’t hurt.

Neither the police force nor the palace would provide more details, including whether Philip was one of the two drivers.

He has largely retired from public life.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.