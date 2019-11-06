The decision pleased animal rights activists, who have sometimes criticized the monarch for the fur pieces in her collection of designer clothes.
Claire Bass, director of the Humane Society International/UK, says “we are thrilled Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free.” She says the queen’s decision will send a positive message that fur is no longer considered fashionable.
