FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, model Chrissy Teigen poses at the 2017 Revolve Awards at the Dream Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles. Teigen said people have been mispronouncing her last name for years and she hasn’t corrected them. But the model took to social media on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, to say it’s not Teigen (TEE’-gihn), but Teigen (TY’-gihn). (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Chrissy Teigen says people have been mispronouncing her last name for years, and she hasn’t corrected them.

But the model took to social media on Sunday to say it’s not Teigen (TEE’-gihn), but Teigen (TY’-gihn). Off camera, her mother confirmed it with a “Yep!”

The 32-year-old says she’s “tired of living this lie.”

She previously wrote on Twitter that her name has been mispronounced and she “doesn’t correct people, ever.”

