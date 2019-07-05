ROCKLAND, Maine — In a story July 1, The Associated Press reported in some versions of the story that the man who eventually became Robert Indiana’s full-time caretaker had worked for the artist for 30 years. The story should have made clear that Jamie Thomas worked for the artist periodically over that stretch before becoming full-time caretaker during the final years of Indiana’s life.

