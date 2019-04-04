MEXICO CITY — The wife of convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has launched an appeal to fashion designers to propose designs for a clothing line named after her husband.

Emma Coronel posted a message on her Instagram account this week saying “I invite clothing designers who are starting out and who want to join the project, to work with me.”

Coronel has dubbed the line “El Chapo Guzmán: JGL,” but she has had a little trouble registering her husband’s name as a trademark. Authorities say the fact that it’s the name of a criminal “violates public order, morality and good manners.”

She has also struggled with exactly what contribution to fashion could be made by a short, stocky man who was best known for fleeing through sewers in a filthy tank-top T-shirt.

Coronel wrote that “my goal is to project my style and Joaquin’s, but to please everybody.”

Coronel urged aspiring designers to write to Mariel Colon Miro, her designated representative for the undertaking.



FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2019 file photo, Emma Coronel Aispuro leaves Brooklyn federal court, in New York, after attending the trial of her husband Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. The convicted drug lord and his wife have stylish future plans: Creating clothing with the brand name “El Chapo.” The New York Daily News reports on Friday, March 29, 2019, that 61-year-old Guzman and his 29-year-old wife, Aispuro, are working together on the project. (Kevin Hagen, File/Associated Press)

Colon Miro wrote Thursday that “we have received a lot of responses from designers who are interested in forming part of the project. We are very happy with the response.”

“We are still not going to give out details about the look, because we want it to be a surprise,” Colon Miro wrote. “The line will be offered online for the moment, so that people around the world can buy it.”

El Chapo was found guilty in February of murder conspiracy charges, drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms possession. He’s awaiting sentencing and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.