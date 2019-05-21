Actress Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon arrival at the Chopard Trophee event at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 20, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

CANNES, France — Elle Fanning says she fainted at a Cannes Film Festival dinner because he dress was too tight.

The 21-year-old actress collapsed at the Chopard Trophee dinner Monday evening at Cannes. Fanning later posted a message with a thumbs-up photo on Instagram saying she was “all good” despite what she called a fainting spell from her snug Prada gown.

Fanning is on the jury in Cannes. She’s the youngest person ever to be on the nine-person panel that will decide the Palme d’Or.

