Jury member Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

CANNES, France — Elle Fanning says she’s been transformed by her experience as the youngest juror ever at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 21-year-old actress said Saturday after the festival’s closing ceremony that she will never forget her time as a juror and she didn’t want it to be over. Fanning added that she’ll see cinema differently from now on.

Fanning was part of the nine-person jury that elected Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” the Palme d’Or.

Throughout the French film festival, Fanning has been one of the standouts of the red carpet, regularly drawing praise for her glamorous and varied looks.

