CANNES, France — Elle Fanning says she’s been transformed by her experience as the youngest juror ever at the Cannes Film Festival.
The 21-year-old actress said Saturday after the festival’s closing ceremony that she will never forget her time as a juror and she didn’t want it to be over. Fanning added that she’ll see cinema differently from now on.
Fanning was part of the nine-person jury that elected Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” the Palme d’Or.
Throughout the French film festival, Fanning has been one of the standouts of the red carpet, regularly drawing praise for her glamorous and varied looks.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.