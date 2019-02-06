FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018 file photo, actress Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘Red Sparrow’ in London. Lawrence is getting married to boyfriend Cooke Maroney. Her publicist of Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 confirmed the 28-year-old Academy Award winner’s engagement, but did not have any details. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney.

Her publicist confirmed Wednesday the 28-year-old Academy Award winner’s engagement, but did not provide additional details.

People magazine reported in June that Lawrence was dating Maroney, who is the director of an art gallery in New York City.

Lawrence has finished filming her fourth installment of “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” which is expected in theaters in June.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.