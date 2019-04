FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2011 file photo, U.S. actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard arrive for the European premiere of their film, “The Rum Diary,” in London.Heard is asking a judge to dismiss a $50 million defamation lawsuit her ex-husband Johnny Depp filed over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence. In the motion filed Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard’s lawyers reiterate allegations that Depp abused her and include exhibits such as photos of her with bruised face and scarred arms. (Joel Ryan, File/Associated Press)

FAIRFAX, Va. — Actress Amber Heard is asking a judge to dismiss a $50 million defamation lawsuit her ex-husband Johnny Depp filed over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence.

In the motion filed Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard’s lawyers reiterate allegations that Depp abused her and include exhibits such as photos of her with bruised face and scarred arms.

Depp’s lawsuit, filed last month, said the domestic-abuse allegations are “categorically and demonstrably false.”

Heard’s Post piece said the culture punished her about being a victim of domestic violence, and she argued for changed attitudes.

It didn’t mention Depp’s name or describe any incidents, but Depp’s lawsuit states it was clear Heard was talking about him and it hurt his career.

Messages seeking comment from Depp’s attorney were not immediately returned.

