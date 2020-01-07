The Korean film “Parasite” also is on the best picture list.
In addition to Phoenix, best actor contenders include Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce.
The best actress will be chosen from Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger and Margot Robbie.
The awards will be announced at a gala event hosted by Graham Norton on Feb. 2.
