Live action short film: “The Neighbors’ Window”
Production design: “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Costume design: “Little Women”
Documentary feature: “American Factory”
Documentary short subject: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
