COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The main suspect in the theft of royal funeral artifacts from a Swedish cathedral has confessed to stealing them after his DNA was found on the items that were pulled earlier this month from a garbage bin north of Stockholm.

Swedish broadcaster SVT, reporting Friday from a Stockholm court, quoted the 22-year-old Swede as saying he cut himself when taking the two crowns and an orb from a display at the Strangnas Cathedral, west of the capital, on July 31. Police say blood on two of the items, found Feb. 5, matched his DNA.

The regalia of King Karl IX and Queen Kristina from 1611 are estimated to be worth 65 million kronor ($7 million).

Prosecutor Isabelle Bjursten has asked that the suspect get six years in prison.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.