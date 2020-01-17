“Our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bush fire relief performance and was taken to hospital,” The Wiggles’ official Twitter account said Saturday. “He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital.”

With their peppy dancing, waggling fingers, exaggerated facial expressions and maniacally catchy songs like “Hot Potato” and “Fruit Salad,” The Wiggles have sold more than 23 million DVDs and videos, 7 million CDs and 8 million books. They have been broadcast in more than 100 countries.

In 2006, Page left the group because of a rare nervous system disorder. He rejoined in 2012, but soon he and fellow original Wiggles Jeff Fatt and Murray Cook retired. The part of the Yellow Wiggle was given to Emma Watkins.