A joint statement from their publicists confirmed the news Friday and said they would not comment further.
Firth, who won the best actor Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2011 for his portrayal of stuttering British monarch King George VI in “The King’s Speech,” also has a son with former partner Meg Tilly.
Giuggioli is an environmental activist and co-founder and creative director of Eco-Age, a sustainable consultancy firm.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.