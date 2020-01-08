ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences agreed to go hostless for a second straight year, Burke said.

“We expect that we’re going to have a very commercial set of nominations,” Burke told a TV critics meeting Tuesday, “and a number of elements have come together that convinced us we’ll have a very entertaining show.”

Nominations will be announced on Monday.

Last year’s Emmy Awards also went without a host. ABC is televising this year’s ceremony on Sept. 20, and Burke was asked if she had any idea who might preside.

“Baby Yoda,” she joked, referring to the infant version of the “Star Wars” character that became an instant sensation on Disney Plus’ ”The Mandalorian.”