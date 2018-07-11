Britain’s Prince Harry, left and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex meet with Ireland’s President Michael Higgins at Aras an Uactharain, on the second day of the Royal couple’s visit to Dublin, Ireland, Wednesday July 11, 2018. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — Prince Harry and his wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, met with the Irish president Wednesday on their first official overseas trip as a married couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, visited President Michael D. Higgins at his official residence as part of their two-day tour of Dublin.

The royal couple then visited the headquarters of the Gaelic Athletic Association, the scene of the Bloody Sunday massacre committed by British troops against civilians in 1920.

Harry said Tuesday that he hoped to take the opportunity to reflect on the “difficult passages” in the history between Britain and Ireland.

There were lighter moments, though. When asked by a reporter if “football was coming home” — a reference to England’s chances of winning the soccer World Cup — Harry triggered laughter when he answered with a grin: “Most definitely.”

They will also visit Trinity College, where they will see the Book of Kells, one of Ireland’s greatest cultural treasures.

