FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Mike and Zara Tindall arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall has given birth to a baby girl. Buckingham Palace said Tuesday, June 19 the baby is the second child of Zara and Mike Tindall, a former English rugby player. (Chris Jackson/pool photo via AP, file) (Associated Press)

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall have named their new daughter Lena Elizabeth.

A spokeswoman says the baby’s first name is pronounced Lay-na, and her middle name is in honor of her great-grandmother, the queen.

The baby, who was born June 18, is the second child of Zara and Mike Tindall, a former English rugby player. She has an older sister, 4-year-old Mia.

Lena is 19th in line to the British throne and is the seventh great-grandchild of Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip.

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-husband Mark Phillips. She is an accomplished equestrian who won a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

