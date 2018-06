FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Mike and Zara Tindall arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall has given birth to a baby girl. Buckingham Palace said Tuesday, June 19 the baby is the second child of Zara and Mike Tindall, a former English rugby player. (Chris Jackson/pool photo via AP, file) (Associated Press)

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall has given birth to a baby girl.

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday the baby is the second child of Zara and Mike Tindall, a former English rugby player.

The baby was born Monday and has not yet been named. The palace said the baby weighs nine pounds three ounces (4.2 kilograms).

The palace says the queen and other senior royals are “delighted with the news.”

The baby is the seventh great-grandchild of Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip.

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, who are divorced.

She is an accomplished equestrian who won a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

