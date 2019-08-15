MALIBU, Calif. — Michael Madsen has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drunken driving after crashing his SUV into a pole in Malibu in March.

In a plea deal with prosecutors, the “Reservoir Dogs” actor was sentenced to four days in jail, five years’ probation and community service.

His attorney Perry C. Wander said Friday that Madsen did not receive any special celebrity treatment in the case and the sentence is standard for the offense.

Wander says Madsen looks forward to completing his probation and asks for his family’s privacy.

No one was injured when Madsen was driving a Toyota Land Rover that ran into a pole on March 24.

The 61-year-old actor is best known for playing gun-toting tough guys in the films of director Quentin Tarantino.

