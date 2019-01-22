This image released by Netflix shows Yalitza Aparicio, center, in a scene from the film “Roma,” by filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron. On Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, the film was nominated for an Oscar for both best foreign language film and best picture. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 24. (Carlos Somonte/Netflix via AP) (Associated Press)

LONDON — Films from Mexico, Poland, Lebanon, Japan and Germany are competing in the Academy Awards race for best foreign-language film.

Five nominees announced Tuesday include Alfonso Cuaron’s Mexican memory masterpiece, “Roma,” Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski’s black-and-white period drama “Cold War” and Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki’s child-poverty drama “Capernaum.”

Also in the running are “Shoplifters,” the story of a family on society’s margins by Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda, and German director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s artist biopic “Never Look Away.”

The winner will be announced at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony on Feb 24.

___

